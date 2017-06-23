Minister Gets "Slimed" In St. Clairsville Church To Raise Money For Children's Hospital

It was a rare sight in a church sanctuary.

The associate pastor of Thoburn United Methodist Church got drenched in green slime.

Adam Davis had told the Vacation Bible School students if they raised $500 for Nationwide Children's Hospital, he'd agree to be slimed.

And they rose to the challenge.

Thoburn's Vacation Bible School was packed with 200 kids this week.

One was eight-year-old Dom Alexander.

"Earlier this year, Dom was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, so our church family has rallied around him all year long through his battle," said Kari Fillipovich, VBS director. "He is now a survivor."

So they earmarked their collection of cash and toys for Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus where Dom was treated.

"When he was asked by his oncologist what he learned from his experience when he had his bell-ringing ceremony, Dominic said that no child should ever have cancer," said Erica Alexander, Dom's mother.

Associate Pastor Adam Davis said he'd get slimed if they raised $500, then he teased them all week, saying they'd never make it.

"He walked around with a poncho that said No Slime Zone," noted Terresa Smith, co-director of the bible school. "The kids have really taken to that."

The moment of truth came on the final day of VBS.

They didn't just raise $500--they raised $2,500.

So Adam Davis, wearing shorts, a T-shirt, goggles and an inflatable innertube around his waist, stepped into a kiddie pool.

At first, three adults pretending to douse him with water, surprised the crowd when their buckets were actually dry.

But the fourth bucket--wielded by Dom's mother--was filled with green slime, which she poured over Davis' head.

The children howled and cheered, and Davis huddled in the bottom of the pool, covered with slime.

"All week I was egging them on, telling them I didn't think they could reach the goal, that I didn't think they had it in them," Davis said with a smile. "But I knew the whole time they had it in them."

They say the green slime was a homemade concoction of water, glue and green food coloring.