Clarksburg Family Expecting First Baby Girl to Family's Bloodline in More than 100 Years

(WBOY) ---- A Clarksburg family has not had a baby girl born into their family for more than 100 years.

The Kesling family has had all boys since the early 1900s, but now one Kesling descendant is about to change all that.

Matt and Megan Kesling are expecting a baby girl, due in August. The couple has a son who is two-years-old, and said it feels really special to be bringing a baby girl into the family.

Megan said, "Well, I get to be the honor of giving birth to the first girl, the first Kesling girl, in over 100 years. If you want to be exact, its 107."

Her husband, Matt, added, "We are blessed and happy to finally go pink instead of blue."

Megan is due around the first week of August. The couple said they cannot wait for their family to have a baby girl.