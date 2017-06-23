House of the Carpenter Reflects on 2016 Major Flooding

The calls for help were heard in the Northern Panhandle.

Volunteers from the House of the Carpenter ministry with the United Methodist Church put on their work boots and headed for the front lines of the flooding.

Although the devastation didn't reach the Northern Panhandle, every corner of the state wanted to help their fellow Mountaineers.

A major hub of that help happened at the House of the Carpenter.

"We got water, cleaning supplies we got them into Ronnell into Richwood we got them into Cowan, so we sent down I think five different trips of truck loads of different supplies into different areas in that first week," Michael Linger, Executive Director with the House of Carpenter said.

Linger said it was hard to explain the devastation if you didn't see if first hand.

"I was talking to some people in Clendenin, that they're just now trying to get the bridge back into the main shopping area, some of the stores have been closed for close to a year because they couldn't get the bridge back in place," Linger said.

Linger said for many volunteers, the mud and destruction isn't what they remember most, it's the people.

"He said he felt something on his leg and he looked down and it was a little 5-year-old girl had come up and given him a hug and she thanked him for the water, because now knew they were going to have water to fix formula for her little brother."

There are still 80 families on their waiting list for help.

Linger said a year later they're training volunteers, not only on the proper way to muck out a house, but also how to bring hope.

"We're in the process of preparing for the next one. We know it's going to come at some time, so having the people that have the skills and expertise to be able to respond, we're still in that process now," said Linger.

The United Methodist Church just received a grant to staff two case workers, two construction coordinators, and a volunteer coordinator full time to continue assisting families.