Efforts of Brooke County Students Remembered On Anniversary of Flooding

A year ago today, floods in southern West Virginia decimated towns, swept away homes and killed many people.

As victims struggled to get back on their feet, Brooke County students and staff gathered together to see how they could help.

The students decided to address an overlooked need, which is rebuilding athletic programs.

Students collected various sports equipment such as whistles, kicking tees, footballs, basketballs, and more.

Brooke County Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute said she's proud of her students, because it was all their idea to help out.

"We basically got involved because of the outcry from our own community wanting to help. It was something that we didn't have to solicit. Our students right away wanted to know what they could do. They saw this as another moment to help a fellow West Virginian or to help anyone in need," said Paesano Shute.

The Superintendent says she is still blown away by all of the support from Brooke County, including the parents who rented U-hauls and drove the supplies downstate themselves.