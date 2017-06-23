Ohio Senator Speaks Out About Senate's Healthcare Bill

Senators from across the nation are reacting to the Senate's new healthcare plan.

Many Democratic Senators are saying it is "meaner" than the bill the House of Representatives came up with months ago.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said the new bill will have a crippling effect on the fight against addiction.

He said most of the people being treated for addiction are doing so through coverage from the Affordable Care Act.

"This bill was written by drug company and insurance company lobbyists and Mitch McConnell's office. Almost no republicans knew anything about it and democrats weren't even at the table at all. And this is the product we get which is as unpopular as any other healthcare bill," said Brown.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin agrees with Senator Brown, saying the cuts to health programs in the Mountain State are too much.