Severe Road Damage Caused By Nearby Mining

If you're a regular traveler of US 250 South, be careful.

Officials confirmed there's severe cracking in the road due to longwall mining by Murray Energy.

The damage can be seen near the new Cameron High School.

Just a few months ago, Cameron Recreation Park & Ballfields closed because of the mining. Highland Cemetery was damaged as well.

WVDOH District Engineer Gus Suwaid said he's concerned and disheartened because the road was paved just last year. The DOH is doing what it can though.

"The DOH is currently monitoring the cracks and will temporarily repair them with gravel and cold patches. However, Murray Energy is obligated to permanently fix the issue," Suwait said.

Suwaid added that he's requested a meeting with Murray Energy to discuss the road damage.

7News reached out to Murray Energy for comment.

They said they're closely monitoring everything to reduce any potential damage caused and they'll make sure the road is completely repaired.