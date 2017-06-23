Some Republicans Disapprove Republican Health Care Bill

At least four Senate Republicans say they won't support their own party's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Among the reasons why they won't are changes to Medicaid, Mark Meredith found out what's at stake for people on Medicaid and what it means for the nation's healthcare system.

72 million Americans depend on Medicaid for health insurance, but under the Senate Republican's new draft of health care reform, that number could drop significantly.

Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the plan punishes the poor, "Simply put, this bill will result in higher costs, less care, and millions of Americans will lose their health insurance, particularly through Medicaid."

But the woman in charge of administering Medicaid told us things need to change. Seema Verma said the program was never built to cover everyone, "It was built for a vulnerable population, our aged, and blind, and that program should focus on people with no other place to turn," said Schumer.

Verma's boss, President Trump, backs the plan that slows Medicaid's expansion. In the future, states would see less money for covering Medicaid patients, instead the administration wants Americans to count on insurance companies for coverage, "Medicaid is a program, that states are spending, it's their number one budget item, and yet we're not actually able to demonstrate that were having better outcomes."

But Senate Democrats, including Hawaii's Mazie Hirono said cutting Medicaid leaves too many people, at risk for no coverage at all, "Trumpcare sends a message, you're basically on your own," Hirono said.

Next week, the Congressional Budget Office is expected to release its analysis of this new health care draft. Two numbers senators will be watching closely will include how many people would be forced off Medicaid and how much money would taxpayers expect to save.

