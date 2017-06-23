Loads of Rain Reveal Massive Sinkhole in Martins Ferry

More than an inch of rain hit Martins Ferry Friday in less than 20-minutes and it caused a massive sinkhole to reappear.

City workers were busy working to repair a 20-foot sinkhole near Jaycee Manor on Cemetery Road.

They've made several repairs to the sinkhole before, but City Service Director, Chris Cleary said they think they've finally pinpointed the cause, "The sinkholes always come back no matter what we've done, so now we think we actually know why the opening this time has revealed what the root cause of it is," Cleary said.

The repairs to the sinkhole have been an ongoing project that has cost the city $200,000.