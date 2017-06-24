Severe storms cause damage in central West Virginia

Parts of the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County received heavy damage Friday night.

A storm knocked around tables and benches outside the Crab Shack Caribba.

It also damaged the nearby marina and split trees nearby.

Owners of the business said they've already called in crews and hope to be able to open Saturday afternoon.

Damage from the storm wasn't just confined to Monongalia County.

Reports of trees down and damaged buildings came in from all around the viewing area.

Mon Power reported more than 6,000 customers without power in the area around 11:00 Friday night, with about 5,000 of those in Harrison or Monongalia Counties.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh and Charleston will be sending officials to the area Saturday to assess damage and determine the type of storms that blew through the area.