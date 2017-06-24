Miss West Virginia 2017 to be crowned, seven local girls competing

The Miss West Virginia Scholarship Organization will crown a new Miss West Virginia and Miss West Virginia's Outstanding Teen Saturday night.

The Miss West Virginia Scholarship Pageant is an official preliminary to the Miss America Scholarship Pageant. The Miss America Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarship to young women in the world.

Seven young women will be representing the Northern Panhandle in Saturday Night's competition.

Katie Scarlett Rose is Miss Northern West Virginia and Cayton Carder is Miss Northern West Virginia's Outstanding Teen. They earned those titles in August 2016 at the Miss Northern West Virginia pageant in Wheeling.

Representing Marshall County are Miss Marshall County Madison Ross, Miss Ohio Valley June Braunlich, Miss Marshall County's Outstanding Teen Grace Myers, and Miss Ohio Valley's Outstanding Teen Kenzie Ross. They earned their titles at the Miss Marshall County pageant in September 2016.

Also from Marshall County is Miss Rhododendron Hilary Kinney. She earned her title at the Miss Rhododendron Pageant.

The Northern Panhandle has been well-represented in the preliminary competition. Miss Marshall County Madison Ross was awarded the preliminary swimsuit award and preliminary talent award. Miss Ohio Valley's Outstanding Teen Kenzie Ross was awarded a preliminary talent award as well. Miss Marshall County's Outstanding Teen Grace Myers was awarded the preliminary evening gown award.

The final competition begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Theater in Morgantown, West Virginia. Miss West Virginia will receive a $5,000 scholarship and the chance to compete for Miss America 2018 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Miss West Virginia's Outstanding Teen will receive a $1,500 scholarship and the chance to compete for Miss America's Outstanding Teen 2018 in Orlando, Florida.