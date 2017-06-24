Marshall County officials remind drivers to avoid flood waters

Flood waters are receding in Marshall County Saturday morning after heavy rainfall Friday night.

According to Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart, Big Grave Creek, Upper Grave Creek and Fish Creek saw waters rise above their banks.

Crews were out Saturday morning removing a tree that was preventing travel on Middle Grave Creek.

Emergency crews are reminding drivers that they should not attempt to drive through water lying on roadways.

Hart says the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department conducted a water rescue near Big Grave Creek Friday evening when a woman was stuck in her car in flood waters. He says the woman was not injured but that her car did sustain damage.

Officials say attempting to cross through flood waters in a vehicle is not only dangerous for the driver, but also puts the lives of emergency responders at risk.