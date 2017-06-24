Five barbeque vendors compete for top prize at Rib and Chicken Cook Off

Delicious smells of smoke and barbeque filled the air at Heritage Port this weekend for the Ohio Valley Rib and Chicken Cook Off.

This is the seventh year for the event that brings together the best barbeque chefs for a showdown of flavors.

This year, there are five vendors gunning for top prize.

"We have local judges that judge it, and they determine who has the best chicken and who has the best ribs. They get a trophy. Then whoever has the most points of both gets the Carl Carenbauer Grand Champion trophy," said Chairman Bill Brooks.

Of the five vendors, Chuck Wagon BBQ is representing the Ohio Valley out of Belmont County.

This is the third year the Chuck Wagon is in the competition, having taken home the Grand Champion trophy two years ago.

Retired owner Chuck Blum says they are hoping to bring it home again this year, but no matter what happens, he just loves being at the cook off and serving people with food they will enjoy.

"It's important to us. I started this 30 years ago, and it's always been in my heart to be around here and to cook for the local people," said Blum.

Aside from chicken and ribs, there are other food vendors, craft vendors, a beer garden and live music.

Organizers say they have been amazed by how the event has grown but that they would like to see it get even bigger in the future.