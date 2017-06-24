Man hits an officer with his car

Police in Washington County are looking for a man who they say hit an officer with his car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, two troopers approached a suspicious vehicle around 11:30 Saturday night. They say 21-year-old Zachary Clayton Jones had a firearm in the car, and when a trooper reached in to secure the gun, Jones tried to drive away and hit the trooper with his car.

Both troopers fired multiple shots at the car but were unable to stop it. A warrant has been issued for Jones' arrest. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information or have seen a rust-colored Honda sedan with Pennsylvania plates, call State Police at 724-223-5200.