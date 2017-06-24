Kayakers rescued in Wheeling

The Wheeling Fire Department was forced to rescue three kayakers on Big Wheeling Creek near Mount de Chantal Kroger, earlier today.

The three people were kayaking on the creek when they lost control and fell overboard. Another kayaker lost their paddle on the creek near Greenwood Cemetery.

Fire officials say the water levels are still significantly higher than usual due to yesterday's rainfall, and they urge people to stay off the creek until the water-level decreases.

All people rescued are uninjured.