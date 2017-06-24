Tattoos to the rescue

Dozens of people lined up for a tattoo at Hot Rod's in Martins Ferry Saturday, but the new ink was all for a good cause. The artists at Hot Rod's created a menu of animal themed tattoos, all at $50 a piece.

All proceeds from each tattoo sale will go to the Marshall County Animal Shelter. Shelter director Lauren Cook said she saw another shelter have a similar fundraiser and reached out to Hot Rod's for help.

She's says the support they've received is overwhelming, "I mean it's amazing. We have overwhelming support from our community, and this just goes to show it. We are super appreciative of everyone who came out and stood in line and trying to support the animals."

Cook says when they arrived early this morning to set up, there was a tent set up in front of the shop where people had camped out for the event. Once it started, the line for tattoos went out the door and all the way down the block.

Originally when the event was planned, they were only going to do 50 tattoos, but because of the huge response, Hot Rod's committed to doing as many as possible.