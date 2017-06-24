The 8th annual Oglebay Good Zoo Brew wrapped Saturday night. There were about 500-600 guests in attendance. Along with 11 different brewers and distributors, which makes this the Ohio Valleys Largest Microbrew festival.

Guest also got some special treatment tonight with live entertainment and train rides. Along with some animal ambassadors, which included a baby walabee and a baby sloth.

Guests also had the chance to go behind the scenes tonight and see what goes on in the hospital.

"Guests are also doing tours of our veterinary center," said Good Zoo Director Dr. Joe Greathouse. "Most of the time our guests don't get to walk through the hospital, but tonight we're doing a behind the scenes look at that."

All proceeds from Saturday's event are going to Animal Care and Conservation for the zoo. This is the second largest fundraiser for the Oglebay Good Zoo.