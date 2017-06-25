Tornado Confirmed in West Virginia

On Friday, June 23, severe storms swept throughout areas in West Virginia, including parts of Monongalia County.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh made their way there to determine exactly what type of storms touched down to cause so much damage.

A confirmed tornado swept through the estate of Hidden Acres off of Halleck Road in Masontown.

The main damage was from downed trees.

"One of the things that we were looking at was to see whether we could find a convergent track where the trees were bent in towards each other and that's one of the fundamental signs that we look for to distinguish between a tornado, as opposed to a downburst or a microburst, which would show all of the trees and their damage going in a single direction," said Tom Green, Meteorologist from the National Weather Office of Pittsburgh.

Wind speeds helped to determine where this tornado fell on the EF scale.

"We have estimated that this tornado had wind speed of around 95 miles an hour. That puts it in the middle of the EF-1 category, which is approximately from 86 miles per hour, to 110 miles per hour," said Green.

Owner of the property Kevin Britton said that the storm was quite devastating for him and was a horrendous minute.

"It's like a war zone. There's at least 100 trees, either totally uprooted, or twisted beyond recognition and they're all down. I run a herd of 85 cows and they were terrified," said Britton.

Severe damage was also caused in the Cheat Lake Area of Monongalia County, mainly to the Crab Shack and surrounding estates.

"We just want to get it put back, and put back fast for all of the customers of the Marina, and we'll have everything here back to normal in a couple of days and then all of the major repairs over the next month, so you'll never know it was damaged," said David Biafora, property owner.

The National Weather Service is still assessing damage to the Cheat Lake area.

The National Weather Service in Charleston also confirmed an EF-1 tornado near Salem in Harrison County.

Maximum winds were near 110 miles per hour and extensive tree damage and moderate structural damage was left behind in the storm's four-mile path.