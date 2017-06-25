"FARMacy" program continues to expand

For the second year in a row, Wheeling Health Right is teaming up with Grow Ohio Valley to bring local residents the "FARMacy" program, and they are expanding.

50 patients in Ohio County and 20 patients in Marshall County with Type II diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol will receive 25 weekly "prescriptions" for fresh produce from Grow Ohio Valley.

"We consider this part of their treatment plan. This is part of medicine. This food is medicine. We want you to utilize it as much as you take your pills every day. This is just as important what you put into your body," said Wheeling Health Right Physician Assistant Amanda Cummins.

Every Thursday, the Grow Ohio Valley mobile unit will serve the community from the Wheeling Health Right parking lot.

On Saturday mornings, they will be setting up in the Moundsville Pharmacy parking lot.

Their goal is to give local people greater access to fresh fruits and vegetables that they may not have otherwise.

"There won't be a lot of potatoes included or simply starchy vegetables. They are kind of taking a back seat. [There will be] more mineral rich, collagen, fiber, and vitamin-rich produce," said Grow Ohio Valley Director Kenneth Peralta.

Patients will receive pre- and post- program blood tests. They intend to look at the results and see how food truly affects health.

"It's one thing for us to be espousing the virtues of eating fresh fruits and vegetables. It's another thing if your doctor is telling you that. That's a big deal. That patient-doctor relationship is really important," said Peralta.

West Virginia Northern Community College has also joined the project. They will be providing cooking lessons for eight weeks so that recipients know how to prepare the food they are given.

The program kicks off Thursday, June 29th.