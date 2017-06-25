Polish Heritage Day honors South Wheeling history

Dozens of people gathered at the P.A.P. Club in South Wheeling Sunday to celebrate their Polish heritage.

This is the seventh year the club has hosted the Polish Heritage Day event.

It begins with a Polish mass at Our Lady of Grace Grotto, and a Polish meal is served at the club afterward.

Some of the staple food items include kielbasa, pierogies, and cabbage roles.

Organizers say they started the event to remember an important part of South Wheeling's history.

"From 48th Street to 43rd Street at one time was 90%, 95% Polish people. Unfortunately, I'm 80 years old now, so I'm the old one and there's not too many Polish people left here in Wheeling. I thought we should remember our heritage," said P.A.P. Club Vice President Ed Gorczyca.

They say they are hoping to continue the celebration for many years and would love to see more young people become involved.