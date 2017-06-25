DOMinate Cancer Baseball

Kids had the chance to help DOMinate Cancer.

They played an open tee-ball game at the Shadyside Little League Field with a $5 buy-in for players. All proceeds going to Dom Alexander's family.

Earlier this year, Dom was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. He is now a survivor. And those in attendance were happy they could do something to help.

"The Valley really pulls together when they see someone in need," said coach Dave Stack. "Nothing better than for Dominic for a baseball game coming together because Dominic really loves baseball and its just nice that Shadyside put this on for Dominic"

When Dom was asked by his oncologist what he learned from his experience when he had his bell-ringing, Dominic said that no child should ever have cancer.