DeWine Officially Announces Bid for Governor

Attorney General Mike DeWine officially announcing his run for governor.

The 70-year-old Republican made the announcement at his annual ice cream social at his Cedarville home in Southwest Ohio.

Cedarville University political scientist Mark Caleb Smith says DeWine's wide name recognition and favorability among voters and 2 point 5 million campaign should make him an instant front runner.

The gubernatorial candidate sent a message about how he plans to fight things like the drug epidemic in Ohio.

"Their pain is real, their suffering is unimaginable. It's time to care for every brother and sister and parent and child who lives with this burden and to restore hope to individuals, restore hope to families, restore hope to communities across the state of Ohio," said DeWine.

DeWine has also been a U-S Senator and a lieutenant governor.