One Dead After Vehicle Crash in Monroe County

Officials are investigating after a fatal accident Sunday evening in Monroe County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say Dru Rhodes, 39, of North Canton, was partially ejected and suffered severe head trauma after his pickup truck lost control on a curve on County Road 59.

Rhodes was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

An 8-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital for treatment.