Coroner: Avella man killed in ATV crash

AVELLA, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man is dead after crashing his all-terrain vehicle.



The Washington County coroner says 26-year-old Cody Wood, of Hickory, wasn't wearing a helmet when he lost control of the vehicle on a wooded hillside in Avella shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.



The coroner has yet to rule on the cause of death. The state police were investigating the crash.

