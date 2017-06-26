Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.
    
The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.
    
Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours being cleared by courts.
    
The justices will hear arguments in the case in the fall.

