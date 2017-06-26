Ohio County Sheriff's Office Warns Residents of Recent Car Thefts

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office has seen a recent influx in stolen vehicles in the Wheeling and Ohio County area.

Deputies say that in each instance, the vehicles were left unsecured with the keys inside of the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing, as the Sheriff's Office and the Wheeling Police Department work together on this case. The Sheriff's Office says the leads have led officials to develop a suspect.

Officials would like to remind residents to secure all vehicles. Do not leave valuables, such as cellphones, purses, wallets, or checkbooks in plain sight in the vehicle.

Do not leave keys inside of the vehicles, and, if possible, leave vehicles in a well-lit area.

If anyone has any information regarding the stolen vehicles, they are urged to contact the Detective Division of the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, or the Detective Division of the Wheeling Police Department.