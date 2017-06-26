Facebook celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter with feature for fans

Facebook celebrated Harry Potter's 20th anniversary by adding a magical feature on Monday.

According to the official Pottermore Twitter, fans can type "Harry Potter" in a Facebook post for "a magical surprise".

The words "Harry Potter" reportedly turn red in Facebook updates. When clicked, an animated wand appears.

The effect also works when you type in the names of the Hogwarts Houses, with each of them turning their respective colors.

The feature is a way for Facebook and its users to commemorate 20 years to the day when Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was published in the United Kingdom.

The anniversary was celebrated with a custom emoji on Twitter, and a Harry Potter-themed filter on Snapchat.