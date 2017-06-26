Dozens protest topless to normalize female bodies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Dozens of topless women silently marched through West Virginia's capital city to protest for topless equality and normalization of the female body.



The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports women, men and children marched through Charleston for the "Free the Nip Top Freedom Rally" on Saturday.



The marchers walked from Davis Park to Kanawha Boulevard. Some protesters went topless, while others were fully clothed. Spectators stood yards away and used their phones to film the women undressing.



Protester Jade Magoun says the march is one of the only ways to normalize breastfeeding.



Organizers moved the protest to 6:30 p.m. because a local arts nonprofit, called FestivALL, had several kids' events planned on the same day.



