Facebook: Geoff Coyle | Twitter: GFCoyle

Geoff Coyle joined West Virginia Illustrated upon its inception in August of 2009.

He currently serves as a host of The WVU Coaches Shows, The Dana Holgorsen Show and The Bob Huggins Show, in addition to his work as a reporter for Mountaineer Game Day.

Geoff also represents West Virginia University for Campus Insiders, providing reports throughout football and basketball seasons. Beginning in the 2014 season, he began handling play-by-play duties for both WVU women’s soccer and women’s basketball on television.

Before beginning his career in sports journalism, Geoff completed a Broadcast News degree from West Virginia University. During his time at WVU, he served as a student manager for the Mountaineers football team in the 2005-08 seasons, working on the sidelines for four-straight bowl game victories.

Geoff recently accepted a position at his alma mater teaching a sports broadcasting course as an adjunct professor at the WVU Reed College of Media.

Outside of sports, Geoff’s main interests include travel and entertainment and he considers himself a local food expert in the Big 12, especially at home in Morgantown. Geoff married the West Virginia woman of his dreams, Emily, in the summer of 2015.

He comes to West Virginia from his hometown of Ashton, Maryland.