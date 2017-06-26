Martins Ferry Looks to Consolidate Fire, EMS Stations

Martins Ferry is looking into consolidating its four fire stations and one EMS station all into one building.

Officials say the cost of upkeep, repairs and utilities on five different buildings is staggering, especially since two of those buildings need new roofs.

When the system started, firefighters used horses and carts.

The stations had to be scattered all over town because response time was so slow.

That's no longer necessary.

Because of the cost of those five buildings, officials have formed a committee of everyone involved to look at consolidating them into one.

"We wanted input from all the people who are going to be affected. It's not something that I as the mayor or the City want to shove down people's throats. We want lengthy conversation about when this is going to happen. At some point, it might be two years down the road, it might be ten years down the road. But at some point I think we all realize it's something that's needed for the City. " said Mayor Bob Krajnyak.

They would like to build a new fire station next to the EMS building.

The mayor says having the volunteers respond to a central station would only add a few seconds of response time, not minutes.

The station would still use all its current fire engines.