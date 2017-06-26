Belmont County Road Work Expected to Finish Summer of 2018

It's a $19 million project that is intended to reduce congestion at a major interchange.

Work began last April on the State Route 331 and Interstate 70 interchange in Belmont County.

It includes widening of US Route 40 and a bridge replacement over I-70.

However, lane and ramp closures have caused traffic problems which people say has effected several businesses in the area.

Smith's Sunoco has been cut off from interstate traffic throughout much of the project. Owner Brian Smith says he had experienced a major drop in business over the past year.

"Yeah our business is really down. We are only doing about a third of the business that we normally do. We do appreciate all of the local business that we are getting. Our local keep coming in and we would like to thank them for that," said Smith.

The completion date for the project is July 31st of 2018.