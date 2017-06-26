Moundsville Sales Tax to Take Effect

Moundsville's new sales tax will kick in soon, which means shoppers will soon be paying a little more at their favorite stores.

The new tax increase is part of West Virginia's Home Rule Pilot program.

Officials say it will bring the City of Moundsville hundreds of thousands of dollars in new revenue.

Starting Saturday, July 1st Moundsville's one-percent sales tax will begin. Officials say the new tax will combine with West Virginia's 6-percent tax for a total of 7-percent, and should bring in more than $700,000 in annual revenue for the city.

Moundsville Vice Mayor David Wood says the city has been working on this for four years. He believes the new tax will really benefit the city.

"It will provide us money to do some needed repairs of our roads, our streets, our alleys. Also, we're looking at money going to parks and recreation. So, we're hoping we'll have some money to do repairs," said Wood.

Local business owners say they're not too worried about the tax increase, though, and they believe new money is exactly what the area needs.

"I'm glad to see the city get some extra money 'cause they solely need it. The only big fear I have is the paper work that I might have to fill out. It might be a little more complicated than I think. Other than that, I don't see where it's going to affect the customer that much," said Frames and Fortunes owner Joe Inclan.

"I think that a certain few will notice, but I don't think it's a bad thing. It's going to be used for positive things, like it's going to help out the people that don't have much. It will support the pool, support the parks, and I'll be more than happy to support that effort to make it a better place to go," said Uniquely Yours Co-Owner Richard King.

Officials say 100-percent of the first year's revenue will go to parks and recreation.

Starting the second year, the new revenue will be split between different departments to update dilapidated buildings, to help with city finances, and more.

Since passing the new sales tax, officials say they've been taking steps to make sure business owners are aware.