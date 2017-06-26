Parking Fines In Downtown Wheeling Will Hit Double Digits

Starting Saturday, July 1st, the city of Wheeling will be cracking down on parking violations.

Fine will be going up to anywhere from 10 to 50 dollars depending on the type of violation.

Officers will also be chalking tires to ensure people are abiding by the time limits on the meters.

This means if you're parked at a 1-hour meter, your car must be moved in 1-hour.

Also, if your ticket isn't paid in 30 days, it will double.

Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says downtown drivers need to be aware. The city really is cracking down.

"Parking fines will go up, the main number that people need to know is that they're going to go up from $3 to $10. There are also other parking related fines that are going to increase. Those are available on the city's website, the city's Facebook page, and the police department's Facebook page as well," Stahl said.

Wheeling City Council passed the parking ordinance back in April saying drivers abuse the current metered parking situation because the fines are so low.

They're now hoping the new, higher fines will promote accessible street parking and push drivers towards off-street garages.