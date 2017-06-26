West Virginia Special Session Officially Ends at Capitol

"The House is adjourned Sine Die" said House Speaker Tim Armstead.

And with the the West Virginia Legislative Special Session came to its official end. While lawmakers came to a budget deal 10 days ago, they had to keep a Monday session, in case any changes had to be made. Now the task it to keep the state's 4-point two billion dollar spending plan in balance.

"And I think that's what we should spend the next six months on. Getting ready for next years budget and looking at ways to make reductions if those are necessary this year," said House Speaker Tim Armstead, (R) West Virginia.

But critics say the state's finances remain fragile.

"It's disappointing that for a second year in a row, we're really back achieving not much of anything," said Del. Mick Bates, (D) Raleigh.

A big area of concern remains cuts to the state's colleges and universities.

"Yeah, higher ed, that's still a problem for me. Opening up my email here on the floor this afternoon, has shown me that there's still folks out there who are very concerned with the cuts to WVU, Fairmont State, and Pierpont," said State Sen. Robert Beech, (D) Monongalia.

While lawmakers are now done; the voters are not. This fall there will be a ballot referendum, on selling bonds to upgrade state roads.

"Just about everybody says they want to see improved roads, they want to see new roads built. So if that's the common opinion and people want to come out and vote for that, I think that would be a very good thing for our state," said Del. John O'Neal, (R) Raleigh.

For now, many are hoping increased coal and gas severance tax revenue will help the state budget.

This session is complete, but one of the Delegates has posted a countdown clock noting that the next regular session is in just 197 days.