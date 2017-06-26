SCOTUS Allows Parts of President's Travel Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided to allow parts of the of the President's travel ban to take effect and the high court will hear an appeal on the case during session in October.

It's been a bumpy road for the President after the executive order was halted on two separate occasions, but Monday the U.S. Supreme decided to give the case a chance to be heard.

7News Legal Expert Diana Crutchfield said, "I would say the executive branch prevailed on this primarily. It'll depend on arguments in the fall, whether it's a legitimate ban. One of the issues for the President, before he became president were Trump's comments during the campaign and then that established some relevancy as to whether he was motivated by animus toward Islam, something that is not permissible under our first amendment establishment clause."

However if a person has an established relationship with a person or other entity here in the U.S., they would be allowed to enter.