Driver of Semi Cited After Belmont County Crash

UPDATE

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol tell 7News three people were taken to Wheeling Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers said the accident happened when a semi was traveling left of center on OR&W and Wegee Roads and hit another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the semi has been cited for driving left of center.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating after a car and a semi collided in Belmont County.

This happened on Wegee Road just before 7 p.m. Monday.

According to OSHP, three people were taken to the hospital.

Troopers said the semi went left of center when it hit a car coming the opposite way.

No further details have been released. Stay with 7News for updates.