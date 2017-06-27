Ohio City Considers Three-Strike Policy on Responding to Overdoses

An Ohio town has proposed a controversial plan to deal with the heroin overdoses in the area.

Middletown, Ohio, has been considering a three-strike policy on Narcan, where people with addictions would only be given two strikes before they're out of chances.

City council member Dan Picard proposed the system, saying that after the first two overdose rescues, the person would perform community service for the equivalent amount of money used on the lifesaving response.

The third strike is where the controversy begins.

According to WCMH/WLWT, there have been 577 only halfway through 2017. In 2016, there were 532 overdoses.

Also in 2016, the department reportedly spent more than $11,000 on Narcan. This year, $30,000 has been spent on it.

The number of deaths from overdoses this year is also on track to increase. Last year, officials report that there were 74 deaths. So far this year, there have been 51.

“If the dispatcher determines that the person who’s overdosed is someone who’s been part of the program for two previous overdoses and has not completed the community service and has not cooperated in the program, then we wouldn’t dispatch,” said Dan Picard, Middletown city council member.

Officials at the fire department say they are required by law to provide Narcan if they do respond to an overdose.

Picard said that this is an attempt to save the city's finances, not solve the drug problem.

The fire department is applying for grants and accepting donations to fund more Narcan until legal advisers look at the proposed plan.