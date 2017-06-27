Police: Man allegedly used his prosthetic leg to hit wife

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of using one of his prosthetic legs to hit his wife has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence in northern Ohio.



Sandusky police said 63-year-old Richard T. Wilson Sr. was arrested Saturday.



Police report Ronna Wilson said her husband became angry after officers responded Friday to a report of him being disorderly. She told police her husband later threw one of his prosthetic legs at her, striking her head, and threw her to the ground. Police say she stated her wrist injuries came from trying to block Wilson from hitting her with his other leg.



Police report the Sandusky man was jailed Saturday and denied assaulting his wife. Court records don't indicate an attorney for him. A home telephone listing couldn't immediately be found.

