The pre-trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old victim several times over the past five years is expected to be in court Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew William Gates was arrested in January of 2016 at his Dallas Pike Home.

The alleged incidents happened at the Dallas Pike Campgrounds.

Gates was charged with seven counts of sexual abuse by a custodian.

His court appearance is expected to start Tuesday afternoon at 2 before Judge James P. Mazzone.