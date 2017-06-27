New Snapchat Feature Raises Privacy Concerns

A new feature on Snapchat has raised safety concerns among users.

The new Snap Map feature lets you decide whether or not to share your location with your friends on the app. Users also have the option to enable "ghost mode", which is the app's default setting.

Users who allow their location to be shared will be represented by an Actionmoji, which will pinpoint their exact location on a map. According to a blog post from the tech company, the Actionmojis will only update when users open the app.

"It is very easy to accidentally share everything that you've got with more people than you need too, and that's the scariest portion," cyber security expert Charles Tendell told ABC News of the Snapchat update.

In a statement, a Snapchat spokesperson told ABC News that the "safety of our community is very important to us and we want to make sure that all Snapchatters, parents, and educators have accurate information about how the Snap Map works."

"With Snap Map, location-sharing is off by default for all users and is completely optional. Snapchatters can choose exactly who they want to share their location with, if at all, and can change that setting at any time," the spokesperson said. "It's also not possible to share your location with someone who isn't already your friend on Snapchat, and the majority of interactions on Snapchat take place between close friends."

Security experts suggest that parents stay aware of updates to their children's apps. They also suggest parents make sure they know who their kids' friends are on Snapchat, and talk to their children about who they add on Snapchat.

Childnet International, an advocacy group for children's internet safety, compiled a list of tips to stay safe when using this app, which includes only sharing your location with people you know in person, and not adding contacts on Snapchat that you do not know personally.