Kinney's Bond to Remain at $1 Million

The bond of a man accused of shooting and killing another in Bellaire will not be reduced.

David Kinney appeared in court Tuesday morning as several witnesses testified on his behalf, saying why they believe Kinney should be allowed to be on house arrest.

Kinney is being held on a $1 million bond since admitting to the killing of Brad McGarry.

The murder happened early in May at McGarry's West Bellaire home. At first, police say Kinney claimed to be returning a weed eater to McGarry's home when he discovered the body. Kinney drove his wife and daughter to the home, where he claimed to discover the body.

After about 7-8 vastly different statements, police say Kinney admitted to shooting and killing McGarry.

Officials later found that Kinney and McGarry were involved in a sexual or romantic relationship that had gone on for quite some time.

Several witnesses took the stand on Tuesday, stating that Kinney is a "wonderful husband and father" and a "good guy and a hard worker" who would "be fine" on house arrest.

Kinney's wife said that she wants "nothing more than for him to come home". His wife said that since the case, she has become aware of Kinney's physical relationship with McGarry, but "that's how marriage goes, you live through tough times and you work together."

Judge Fregiato said that Kinney was a man who led a secret double life, and who led his wife and daughter into a murder scene as a ruse. Fregiato also said that home confinement devices are often unreliable.

Two families were willing to mortgage their homes, but could only raise $250,000.

His bond remains at $1 million.