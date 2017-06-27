Brooke County Officers to Begin Carrying Narcan

Officials in Brooke County are taking actions against the high number of drug overdoses in West Virginia.

Soon, all law enforcement officers in the area will carry Narcan, the opioid antidote and overdose reversal medicine.

According to officials, the problem is only getting worse, with at least one overdose happening each week since January.

Officers will now be equipped with the proper policies and responsive training.

Training started just this week with officers learning how to administer Narcan through the nostrils or a syringe.

This comes after years of high overdose numbers in Brooke County.

The Sheriff's Department says they've seen a decrease in overdoses this year, but the entire county has seen an increase.

Brooke County Sheriff Larry Palmer says he wants to change this reality and give everyone a better chance of surviving.

"If we can administer Narcan to a drug overdose, whether it's a drug addict that's using it, a child that might be in a vehicle that has come exposed to it, or even one of our own, the sooner we can get this counteractive drug put into a person's system to save their life, then we feel like we're doing justice and helping our community," Palmer said.

Palmer says Brooke County is currently looking at respirators, gloves and other protective gear to prevent officers from overdosing themselves by coming into contact with Fetanyl or other drugs.

Brooke County officers say they're very excited to receive this training, especially since just this past weekend, officers responded to two overdoses.