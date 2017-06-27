New Businesses Coming to The Highlands

The Highlands is expected to add some new businesses soon, while existing businesses have found new homes.

A new home improvement center is on it's way to the Ohio Valley. Construction work is still in the early phases on a new Menards. Menards is one of the nations largest home improvement chains that specialize in lumber, tools, and paint.

Over the past few years, several other business have been popping up at the Highlands.

The Bower Décor Market recently moved from it's former location in Center Market. Owner Alice Parsons is says she is happy with the move.

"We are enjoying our new space. All of our neighbors have been great. The Highlands have been great and it's just been a great transition," Parsons said.

Also, the new Highlands event center is up and running. It's located near the new Fairfield Inn and Suits, and is available for a number of events including wedding receptions and conventions.

Several other businesses have switched locations, including Tony's Spa and Nini's Treasures.

"What I like about the new location here is, it's not only new and fresh but it has a whole new decor , a whole new feel to it and we are located next to the Fairfield Inn. Which brings another group of customers we wouldn't have," said owner Nini Zadrozney.

Valley Harley Davidson will also relocate. They will be moving from their Bethlehem location into the former Cracker Barrel Restaurant. They hope to be moved in by October.