Pine Grove Residents Have No Sewage For Over 10 Days

The last ten days have been a nightmare for people in one small Wetzel County town. They're angry and looking for answers.



Since June 16th, residents of the small town of Pine grove haven't been able to drink clear water or even flush their toilets.

Darleen Adams, a Pine Grove Resident, said "This is awful. We need it fixed."

They have no access to sewage, and the frustration is flooding the town.

Barbara King, the Pine Grove Mayor-Elect, said, "Our poor citizens have been having a hard time now since the 16th of June without.. with conversing water and all the work that's being done on the sewer system."

She also says a buildup of sludge in one of the towns pumps over a period of decades caused the pump to finally give out. Employees have been working around the clock installing a new pump. "Right now, we have a company that is helping with electricity because this system was so old that they found out that they had some concerns about the electrical wiring that was there. They're in the process of getting all of everything in our vac plant which is part of the sewage plant corrected."

7news talked to some of the residents, and they are frustrated living under these conditions. Arthur Lek, a Pine Grove Resident, said, "I hate it. You can't flush the toilet or nothing." Adams said, "Get it fixed. This is awful. My daughter gets me my water, and we're going out to my dad's tonight because he's got well water and fill up our jugs."

King wants everyone at home to know that this is going to get fixed. "We're hoping by the end of this week. It depends on if we find some problems we're not aware of. I wanna tell everyone at home how much I have appreciated all what the citizens have done and all the people in the community that have called me and have offered help. I want to just ask them to be patient. I know it's frustrating. I'm on the system, I understand exactly what they're going through, and I'm hoping that all goes well for us."

She also told 7news that Pine Grove is working on a gravity well project that would replace the old sewage and water system altogether and should be completed within the next few months.