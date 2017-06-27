West Virginians Join Human Trafficking Fight

Human trafficking.

It's a crime that's not always seen, but it's always there ---with 30 million people victimized each year.

Human trafficking is defined as commercial sex or labor induced by force, fraud or coercion.

It even poses a threat to West Virginians, which is why West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey unveiled a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at raising awareness in the Mountain State.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Cogar said the first step in this process is to educate and train local law enforcement.



"We're trying to develop and coordinate an infrastructure for law enforcement to give them the resources that they need to identify trafficking and also to facilitate investigations effectively," Cogar said.

Studies show that human trafficking is the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world.

Last year, 19-20 cases were reported in West Virginia alone, but officials believe that number is low.

Especially in light of the state's serious drug epidemic, which Attorney General Moorisey said provides an environment in which human trafficking thrives.



"One thing we've found in our work on human trafficking, is that it's tied into opiate addiction. Frequently, a lot of people that have been involved are addicted to drugs or they may be using this in order to facilitate their drug habits," Moorisey said.



Officials said common indicators for trafficking include: possession of a lot of cash, evidence of a lot of travel (especially among children), and even certain tattoos.

Of course, through this entire process, officials said their main concern is for the victims.

They want to give victims the resources they need and help begin the road to recovery.