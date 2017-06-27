Perkins Restaurant In Wheeling Marks 15th Anniversary

Fifteen years ago, Perkins Restaurant opened on National Road in Wheeling.

Since then, they've served countless meals and employed hundreds of people.

But their economic impact on the Ohio Valley doesn't end there.

Between the Wheeling and Moundsville Perkins Restaurants, they pay about a million and a half dollars a year in payroll.

But no one realizes what they do behind the scenes, helping those in need.

Owner Frank Carolla will never forget the phone call he got ten years ago from the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.

"They said they might have to cancel the Christmas Parade because they didn't have the funding to do this," Carolla recalled. "So we stepped up and saved the parade, and we have been involved ever since."

That's the kind of philanthropy that Carolla does for everyone from Make a Wish To Helping Heroes to the Miracle League.

But it's the quality and popularity of the product that makes it possible.

"We want to be known for our food, of course, which makes everything turn around to be able to give back to the community," Carolla said.

Quite a few employees started on that opening day 15 years ago.

"We have lots of regular guests," said Sylvilla Stollar, a 15-year employee. "We get to know them. They're almost like our family. And all of our employees work well together and they're also like family."

"I have been here all 15 years because I love the valley, I wanted to stay here in the valley," said Maureen Young. "it's a wonderful place to work. I love Wheeling."

It's a business with a philosophy of community, a business that has always had record-setting success.

"When we opened this location, we had the largest first week opening in the history of the company of Perkins, which is 50 years old," said Carolla. "We still hold that record to this day. We're very proud of that."

Carolla says Perkins is more than a place to eat.

It's a vital part of the community.

In that 15 years, they say they've donated about $1 million.

And $100,00 of that has been to the Perkins Fantasy In Lights Christmas Parade.