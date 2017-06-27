Local Airport Receives Nearly $55k for Upgrades

An airport in the Ohio Valley will now get thousands of dollars to help with upgrades.

Senator Sherrod Brown announced Tuesday that the FAA has awarded nearly $55,000 to the Monroe County Airport Authority.

“The Monroe County Airport supports tourism and commerce in Monroe County,” Brown said. “This funding will improve the safety and efficiency of the airport so it can remain a reliable option for the county.”

This grant to the Monroe County Airport will go toward reconstructing the airport’s runway.