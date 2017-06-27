Marshall County Schools Swear In New Superintendent

Dr. Jeffrey Crook has been sworn-in as the new superintendent of Marshall County Schools.

He's a 23-year veteran educator and previously served as Hampshire County Schools Superintendent.

Dr. Crook was sworn-in during a regular meeting of the Board of Education.

He summed up what he believes the role of public schools need to do for the community.

"Our big job is to ensure that the kids are receiving the best that, that we have to offer. And that's what Marshall County is doing. Marshall County is a leader in this state. One thing that we would like to be is the 'Destination Location.' We want other school districts to come to Marshall County to learn what we're doing," said Dr. Crook.

Dr. Crook replaces the retiring Michael Hince who retired from the position. Hince began his career in 1979 as an English teacher at John Marshall High School.