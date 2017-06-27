Monteroso is MEC Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year

When it comes to balancing the dual demands of academic and athletic excellence at the NCAA Division II level this year, nobody in the Mountain East Conference did it better than West Liberty’s Dan Monteroso.

The Hilltoppers’ multi-sport standout was honored today as the MEC’s Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2016-17 academic year.

A 6-3, 195-pound graduate student from St. Clairsville, Ohio, Monteroso was not only the leading scorer for WLU’s football and basketball teams – the only NCAA Division II student-athlete to pull off that double – he attained national recognition as one of only five first-team NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Academic All-Americans with a 4.00 GPA in pursuit of his master’s degree in Education.

“We’re very pleased to see Dan receive this prestigious honor as the top scholar-athlete in the Mountain East Conference,” West Liberty athletic director Lynn Ullom said. “It’s hard enough to succeed at the highest level in any intercollegiate sport but Dan has not only done that in two sports, he’s set the bar even higher with his academic accomplishments. It’s a tribute to his commitment to compete just as hard in the classroom as he does in the athletic arena and we offer our highest congratulations.”

A two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection in football who came to WLU for graduate school after graduating with honors from Purdue in just three years, Monteroso exploded onto the MEC scene last fall in his final year of collegiate football.

The All-MEC wide receiver was the third-leading scorer in the MEC with 84 points on 14 touchdown catches, many of the highlight-reel variety. His 57 catches and 918 receiving yards led the Hilltopper receiving corps and ranked near the top of the MEC charts. He also served double-duty as a punter, averaging more than 36 yards a kick with 18 of his punts pinning the opponent inside the 20.

Monteroso made a seamless transition to the basketball court, averaging a team-high 18.2 ppg. for the Hilltoppers’ No. 7-ranked MEC Tournament championship squad. A first-team All-MEC and All-Atlantic Region selection who was named to multiple NCAA Division II All-America squads, Monteroso hit double figures in 25 of 28 games with 13 games of 20 or more points. The hyper-athletic backcourter led the MEC and ranked among the national leaders in field-goal percentage (.601) despite playing with a broken bone in his wrist for the entire second semester.

“Dan’s honor really shines a light on the positive results in the classroom we continue to see from the more than 300 student-athletes at the university,” Ullom said. “Nearly 40 percent of our student-athlete population received some level of academic honors from the MEC this past year and the department posted a combined 3.00 GPA for the spring semester.”

The MEC Male and Female Scholar-Athlete Awards were created to recognize the conference's male and female student-athletes who best pursued excellence in the classroom and on the playing field.

Minimum qualifications included a 3.30 grade-point average, participation in at least 50 percent of the team's contests in an MEC-sponsored sport and a minimum of one year in residence at the institution. Each member school nominated one male and one female student-athlete.