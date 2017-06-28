Ohio Senate Expected to Vote on Bill Furthering Abortion Restrictions

The Ohio State Senate is expected to vote on a bill to further restrict abortions on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 145 would ban dilation and evacuation, a procedure used in most abortions after 13-weeks into a woman's pregnancy.

The bill was passed out of the Judiciary Committee yesterday on a party-line vote.

Supporters say the abortion method is inhumane and painful for the fetus, and opponents say the bill is unconstitutional and would eliminate safe and effective procedure.

"The state of Ohio should be in the practice of making sure that our doctors are providing the best care they can to their patients and this bill does the exact opposite of this," said Jaime Miracle, NARAL Ohio Spokeswoman.

"The inhumanity of a dismemberment abortion leaves the rest of Ohio and America in shock," said Ohio Right to Life Spokesman Mike Gondikais.

Ohio Governor John Kasich has signed into law more than a dozen measures restricting abortion since 2011 and eight of the state's 16 abortion clinics have since closed or stopped providing abortions.

A law banning abortions 20-weeks after conception took effect in March.