Officials: Four Arrested After Discovery of Firearms, Drugs During Traffic Stop

Four suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning in Brooke County after a BOLO alert resulted in the discovery of weapons, money, and drugs.

The Brooke County 911 Center received a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) from the Weirton Police Department for a vehicle that allegedly brandished a firearm at a citizen on Orchard Street in Weirton.

At approximately 3 a.m., officers from the Wellsburg Police, Follansbee Police, and Brooke County Sheriff's Department performed a traffic stop on the BOLO vehicle on WV RT 2/Main Street in Follansbee, just north of the Follansbee Police Department.

Officers reported that there were four individuals inside of the vehicle, and noticed a hand gun in plain view in the passenger side door. Upon further investigation of the vehicle, officers discovered two loaded hand guns, $2000 cash, measuring scales, and over one half pounds of marijuana.

An NCIC check was done on the firearms, which showed that one of the hand guns had been reported stolen in 2014 by the Ohio County Sheriff's Department.

Officials then performed an NCIC check on all four suspects, which showed that Dylan Michael Bittenger, 18, was wanted by the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Sheriff's Department for a Weapons Violation.

Bittenger, of Weirton was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Firearm Under the age of 21 without a Permit, and Fugitive from Justice (Allegheny County, Pa.).

Shezjan Quintel Wallace, 18, and Johnnie Lamar Blue, 19, of Steubenville were both charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Jeremy Christian Tirell Blue, 19, of Steubenville was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Firearm Under the Age of 21 without a Permit, and Receiving Stolen Property.